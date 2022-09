LOS ANGELES - In the new psychological thriller series The Patient, Steve Carell plays a therapist who takes on an enigmatic new client with an unusual request: He needs help curbing his violent impulses.

The man, Sam (Domhnall Gleeson), turns out to be a serial killer, and he eventually takes Dr Alan Strauss (Carell) captive in the hope that 24-hour care might cure him of these urges.