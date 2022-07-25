Stefanie Sun turns 44 feeling loved

Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun cut at least four cakes and celebrated with family and friends as she turned 44 last Saturday.

The Mandopop star posted several photos late that day and wrote in English: "Thank you for always making me feel loved and seen. I'm surrounded by sweet beautiful people who always make me feel loved and special. (Even when I feel very ugly and hide at home like a cave lady.)"

Her husband Nadim van der Ros appeared with her in one photo with a mahjong-themed cake.

The couple have two children - a son, nine, and a daughter, who turns four today.

Sun, who has largely kept her children out of the public eye, also posted a photo of them, face masks on, spray-painting a wall.

She wrote in her post: "I think growing old sucks in so many ways, but only then would you have gotten to know people who stuck around in spite of everything, who love you no matter what new heights of grumpiness you bring and still call you a friend and family. My greatest achievement is you."

She received well wishes from several celebrities such as fellow home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin, local television's "Big Sister" Zoe Tay and actor Christopher Lee, who also celebrated his birthday last Saturday, turning 51.

Sun, singer of songs such as Green Light and Against The Light, also reminded her fans to check out her new song, Qin Guang, which can be translated as Catch The Light.

Her last single, The Day Before, was released in December.