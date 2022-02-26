Discover the world of the dried anchovy

SINGAPORE - With all this excitement going on in the world, you might have missed the controversy going on right now about ikan bilis.
Before I give my report from the front lines of the battle, some background.
Members of the fish family Engraulidae, also known as the anchovy, are vital to cultures across Asia.
In Indochina, mountains of them ferment in vats, then pressed to extract fish sauce. People say that the first human to eat an oyster was brave, but I contend that the first Vietnamese or Cambodian to look at the juice leaking from rotting fish and say, "Smells awful, but I bet it tastes good", was braver.
From Japan to Indonesia, a robust seafood soup begins with a dried anchovy stock.
A friend sneaks an ikan bilis stock cube from a famous brand into curries. It was something that was done in her family. Everyone's family has a secret like that - a twist that turns the commonplace into something that defines the family as much as eye shape or weak arches.
A teaspoon of fish stock powder - I call it fish power - in a bolognese sauce deepens the flavour without making it obviously fishy.
So ubiquitous is the anchovy that people who say they hate the taste of fish probably down several kilos of it a year without suspecting a thing.
Soups are fish tea. Sauces are fish paste.
It's there, working silently in the background of many things we find scrumptious, but it never calls attention to itself.
Guests might ooh and ahh at the shark fin and sea cucumber broth before them, but the cooks know that if menus were honest, the dish would be labelled Expensive Gelatinous Things In Anchovy Water.
Sometimes, though, they pop into the foreground.
The fish are seen whole and intact in a Korean banchan, or side dish. In our part of the world, the salty little critters are the backbone of any good carb-based meal - fried till crispy, they elevate nasi goreng. Nasi lemak without them is just oily rice.
Unlike other crispy things served atop soup, such as toast on French onion soup or tempura in a bowl of udon, ikan bilis, when dunked, are resilient.
They do not succumb to sogginess. As long as you don't take an hour to finish your meal, they will politely maintain their snap, as if saying, "We will be here for you, take your time".
At the wet market, the fish are displayed in bins, in pungent piles at the front of the shop, from where their aromatic rot seeps into the rest of the hall.
Remember articles from Western journalists who visited Asian wet markets in early 2020 and described them as backward, deserving of eradication to save the world from plague? I suspect the off-gassings of the dried ikan bilis and its marine cousin, the dried prawn, instigated that response.
For a lot of us, the pong of gentle decay smells like home or the promise of deliciousness to come. For them, it signals danger. It's an understandable primal reaction. So much of growing up is spent learning how to stop saying "yuck", and for many adults, the yuck response grows to become a whole identity. Some of them are posted to Asia as foreign correspondents.
Instead of buying ikan bilis from the market bin, I get mine at the supermarket, where they come sealed in plastic. More importantly, unlike the wet market bin variety, their heads and guts are removed.
Here, we come to the controversial part of the whole anchovy business. To make crispy ikan bilis, remove the head and guts. They are bitter. Wash, then soak them in tap water for a few minutes.
These steps I learnt the hard way, after dumping the fish directly from the packet into hot oil and finding out that I had made salt bombs.
Then comes the point of disagreement: How dry should the fish be before the frying stage? There seems to be a generational divide. Traditionalists say they should be left in the sun. Younger people say they are okay to fry even when saturated with water.
I've discovered the wet method increases cooking time, which is why, in the fuel-scarce time of our ancestors, sun-drying was needed. But moist cooking makes for a lighter, crispier fish. I think it's because in hot oil, water flashes into steam, puffing the fish like popcorn.
How do I know this? It's because I have explored ikan bilis science. Air-frying, for example, is useless unless you enjoy breaking teeth.
This is how I have spent spare time gained from working from home.
It's hard to explain to others, least of all my mother, that I have not gained muscle or invested in crypto or opened a home-based business during the pandemic.
I have been messing around with stinky fish and discovered things. That's good enough, I think.