The Life List
Stars who should reignite lost sparks
Now that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together, here are other celebrity pairs due for a reunion
The return of Bennifer has the hearts of romantics everywhere yearning for other former star couples to be reunited as well.
With romantic getaways and public displays of affection, the recently rekindled romance of singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, 52, and actor-director Ben Affleck, 49, has been making headlines because of the high-wattage star power.