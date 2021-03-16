Stars who shone at the Grammys

This year's socially distanced edition of the 63rd Grammy Awards made history. Female artistes snagged the most prestigious awards and there were plenty of epic sets that got more impressive as the show progressed.

Even without a live audience, the stars were on fire.

The night kicked off with a one-two punch of shirtless Harry Styles living his best 1970s glam-rock life, singing smash hit Watermelon Sugar in a feather boa, followed by Billie Eilish whispering through a haunting rendition of Everything I Wanted atop a partially submerged car.

Here are some of the most memorable performers from the show that was broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles.

1. TREVOR NOAH

Comedian Trevor Noah took on his hosting gig with aplomb, delivering a joke a minute and managing to keep the almost four-hour-long ceremony interesting. "Tonight's going to be the biggest outdoor event of the year... besides the storming of the Capitol," he said in his opening monologue.

As for the much-anticipated live-show debut of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's risque song WAP, he said: "If you have children, tell them it's a song about giving a cat a bath."

2. CARDI B AND MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best New Artiste winner Megan Thee Stallion tore through Body and her viral hit Savage (Remix) in a white, sequinned burlesque look, before making way for Cardi B, who performed part of her latest single, Up.

The duo came together on stage for a strip club-themed version of WAP - complete with crawling and intertwining legs.

There was an attempt to make the racy song less NSFW (Not Safe For Work) with rejigged lyrics, but then again, the set featured a giant stripper heel, a pole, flying dollar bills and a larger-than-life bed.

3. SILK SONIC

Newly minted soul-funk duo Silk Sonic - comprising American singers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak - made their television debut with their first single, Leave The Door Open. Reminiscent of performers from the 1970s and Soul Train era, the duo and their backup singers donned flared pants and tinted glasses. They delivered silky smooth vocals and slick dance moves to match the retro vibe of the track.

4. DUA LIPA

English pop princess Dua Lipa exuded confidence as she flitted through a show-stopping performance of the lead singles from her Best Pop Vocal Album winner, Future Nostalgia.

The two-song medley of Levitating and Don't Start Now included three wardrobe changes - a magenta gown, a light-purple sequinned jacket and a stylish purple-pink two-piece.

Flanked by masked dancers, she upped the ante of her choreography with every outfit change, delivering it all with precision.

5. BTS

K-pop superstars BTS were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the trophy for their track, Rain On Me. If the award had gone to BTS, it would have been a historic first Grammy win for them.

Nevertheless, the group beamed in a seamless and high-energy performance of their debut English single Dynamite from South Korea, transitioning from a recreation of the Grammys stage to a rooftop in Seoul.

It prompted host Trevor Noah to say "they should have won a Grammy just for that".