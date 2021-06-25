Stars struggle to save their F&B side gigs

Stars in Taiwan who have side hustles in the food and beverage business are struggling to keep their set-ups profitable, as the island has been experiencing a rise in the number of Covid-19 infections since last month and has extended its safety measures till July 12.

Actor-singer Kai Ko, 30, for instance, has taken on delivery duties for his family's restaurant and cocktail bar, Asylum.

"It isn't easy to keep an eatery running in a pandemic, so the boss has to do the delivery," he wrote on social media. He asked for support from fans and celebrity friends, saying the business was in danger of closing down.

On Wednesday, he posted on his Instagram Stories photos and videos from celebrity customers such as singers Vivian Hsu and Shi Shi, as well as dancer Winni, thanking them for their orders.

Taiwanese mega band Mayday's singer Ashin, 45, who runs StayReal Cafe, has also been hit hard, with the cafe's business down by 40 per cent.

However, he is still keeping his staff and has no plans to apply for relief subsidies from the Taiwan government.

He hopes that by pivoting to takeaway and delivery, the cafe can weather the latest lockdown.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin's F&B brand Miracle Coffee has two branches in Taipei. While the Neihu District store has not been too badly affected, as it offers mainly takeaway, the Da'an District outlet has seen business drop by 50 per cent despite now offering delivery and takeaway.

There are no plans to implement pay cuts or retrenchments and the cafe has applied for financial aid from the Taiwan government.

However, netizens criticised the move, saying Lin, who is 40 and based in Taiwan, had made money from his music career and should not be "wasting resources".

Others pointed to the singer's hobby of collecting luxury cars and said: "If he bought fewer cars, he would have enough money."