Stars, directors announced for Cannes

PARIS • The Cannes Film Festival announced the line-up for its 75th edition last Thursday with a mix of cult art-house directors and Hollywood glamour heading for the French Riviera next month.

Canadian horror maestro David Cronenberg and France's Claire Denis will compete among 18 films nominated for the top Palme d'Or prize, along with Russia's Kirill Serebrennikov.

A bevy of stars are expected to hit the red carpet, not least for Cronenberg's sci-fi/horror crossover Crimes Of The Future starring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen.

Denis returns with a thriller set in Central America, Stars At Noon, featuring The Batman (2022) actor Robert Pattinson, while American film-maker James Gray is competing with Armageddon Time, a tale based on his New York adolescence featuring Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and Anthony Hopkins.

Other stars confirmed for the festival, which runs from May 17 to 28, included Tom Cruise, who will attend the much-delayed world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 blockbuster, playing out of competition. And Tom Hanks will be in town for Elvis, in which he co-stars as the rock 'n' roll star's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the latest from Australian director Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge! 2001; and The Great Gatsby, 2013).

Only three women are nominated for Cannes this year - though there are often last-minute entries. Alongside Denis are American director Kelly Reichardt, who had a sleeper hit with First Cow (2019) and returns with Showing Up, and France's Valeria Bruni Tedeschi with Les Amandiers.

But it is uncertain who will be deciding the winner. The jury is normally announced ahead of the selection, but festival director Thierry Fremaux said it would be named "in the coming days", alluding to a challenging task since many film-makers were back at work after the pandemic shutdown.

The opening night film is Final Cut, a French remake of the 2017 Japanese zombie comedy, One Cut Of The Dead.

