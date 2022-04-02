Star-studded affair at wedding of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin

SEOUL • The highly anticipated wedding of K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin, 40, and Hyun Bin, 39, on Thursday was a star-studded yet intimate affair.

About 200 friends and family members were invited to the exclusive Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House for the afternoon wedding.

According to reports in the South Korean media, among the A-list guests were actors Gong Yoo, Jung Hae-in, Song Joong-ki, Ji Jin-hee and Jang Dong-gun, actresses Ha Ji-won and Jeon Mi-do, who starred with Son in recent K-drama Thirty-Nine, Girls' Generation's Yoona and romcom queen Gong Hyo-jin.

Gong Hyo-jin, a long-time friend of the bride, was reportedly the lucky one who caught the bridal bouquet.

Hyun and Son, who played lovers on the romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), confirmed they were dating last year and announced their engagement in February.

They had also acted together in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).

Crash Landing On You producer Lee Jung-hyo and writer Park Ji-eun were also in attendance as the couple, who fell in love on the set of the hit series, said their vows.

Even though the event was under tight security, photos have appeared on social media, revealing that the outdoor venue was adorned with pink blooms and lined with chandeliers.

The bride, dressed in a Mira Zwillinger couture gown, walked down the aisle on the arm of her dad and reportedly shed tears of joy when he gave her away to the groom.

She later changed into a floor-length yellow dress for the reception.

South Korean actor Choi Sung-joon gave his followers a glimpse of what the wedding looked like. In his post, three wedding photos which were not released to the media were displayed on a table.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple had released photos from their wedding shoot in which the bride wore gowns from Elie Saab and Vera Wang.

Italian luxury house Valentino later posted a photo of Son, who is its brand ambassador, in a tulle wedding gown to congratulate the newlyweds.

The wedding dinner was also held at Aston House, with the guests treated to a sumptuous three-course menu in which the main course included grilled beef tenderloin, grilled lobster and seafood noodles.

According to KBizoom website, Son and Hyun will not be going for a honeymoon after their wedding. They plan to spend their first weekend as newlyweds at their penthouse in Guri city in Gyeonggi Province.