Actress Chantalle Ng was so determined to get her breakout role as a Vietnamese foreign bride in the series My Star Bride that she began practising her accent with her auntie's Vietnamese manicurist even before her audition.

Speaking to The Straits Times ahead of the popular drama's finale on Friday this week, the 25-year-old says: "When I read the script, I thought it was a very good story and I really wanted to have a better shot at getting the role."