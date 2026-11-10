Stanford University offers ‘Namjooning’ course inspired by BTS leader RM

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Stanford University in the US is offering a course inspired by K-pop boy band BTS leader RM’s approach to creativity and well-being, bringing the South Korean star’s outlook into the classroom.

Named “Namjooning, and other well-being inspiration from BTS”, the course explores topics such as art, literature, creative block, self-love and self-awareness.

The course comes from the term “Namjooning”, which is used among BTS fans to refer to taking time to slow down, enjoy nature and art, read and reflect. RM’s real name is Kim Nam-joon.

The three-unit seminar is open to first-year students. It is taught by James Jacobs, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences who also serves as Stanford’s associate vice-provost for health and well-being.

The course goes beyond familiar advice such as getting enough sleep, using quantitative methods to examine how much sleep people need, whether all sleep is equally restorative and how naps fit in. It also explores ways to improve sleep and questions that remain debated in science.

Students will read fiction and scientific papers, analyse art and watch videos, including material exploring RM’s creative journey.

Assignments include written work, presentations and a final project inspired by the 32-year-old’s debut solo album Indigo (2022).

BTS recently wrapped up the South American leg of their Arirang world tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct 31.

The band will kick off the next Asian leg of the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov 19. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK