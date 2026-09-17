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Squid Game star Hoyeon felt like the most inexperienced person on set of her debut film Hope

Hoyeon has pulled off another rookie success with her first movie Hope, which has critics declaring her a breakout action star.

NEW YORK - South Korean model Hoyeon’s first acting gig was in the first season of the survivalist hit series Squid Game (2021 to 2025).

As the tough-as-nails North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, also known as Player 067, she became the show’s biggest breakout star globally, picking up a string of awards and an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

And she has pulled off another rookie success with her first movie Hope, which has critics declaring her a breakout action star.

Now showing in Singapore cinemas, the science-fiction horror thriller written and directed by Na Hong-jin follows the alien invasion of a village near the Korean Demilitarised Zone.

The most expensive Korean film ever made, with a budget reported as approaching 100 billion won (S$94 million), one of Hope’s draws is its all-star East-West cast.

Top-tier South Korean actors Zo In-sung and Hwang Jung-min appear alongside Hollywood actors and real-life couple Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, who play the aliens.

Hope has drawn praise for the breathless action scenes shot by acclaimed cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo (Parasite, 2019), which feature a series of chases in cars and on horseback.

The film also blends computer-generated imagery with practical stunts, and intense horror with moments of levity.

For Hoyeon, who plays a junior cop in the local police force run by Ko Bum-seok (Hwang), the role entailed a steep learning curve.

She took six months learning how to use firearms, drive a manual transmission and pull off car-stunt manoeuvres such as drifts and J-turns.

Yet she still felt out of her depth working next to so many big names.

Hwang Jung-min (left) and Hoyeon in Hope. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

At a screening of Hope in New York in early September, the 32-year-old says: “It was my first movie and working with director Na, Zo In-sung and Hwang Jung-min was quite a nerve-wracking experience.

“I felt like I was the most inexperienced person on set. Even some of the crew members were legendary people in our industry.

“So I was nervous a lot (of the time),” say the star, who deftly fields questions in English at the event, having grown more comfortable with the language since filming her first English-speaking role in the thriller series Disclaimer (2024), opposite Australian Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

She credits Na - the 52-year-old film-maker known for visceral action thrillers such as The Chaser (2008) and The Yellow Sea (2010) - with putting her at ease.

“Director Na kept saying, ‘Hoyeon, you’re really great’, and all the nicest things in the world, so I had so much courage from his words.”

Still, there were days things did not go smoothly.

“I crashed an expensive camera,” Hoyeon recalls.

“I was really scared after that crash, but luckily no one got hurt, and it was just a little piece of art on the street that my car crashed into.

“Then I cried a lot.

“I thought director Na or (cinematographer) Hong would be mad at me, but they were super nice.”

Hoyeon and tennis player Carlos Alcaraz with the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk inside the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in July. PHOTO: REUTERS

Zo - a veteran Hallyu star and heart-throb known for hit K-dramas such as Moving (2023) and It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014) - took the stuntwork in his stride.

“There was no special bootcamp to prepare for the film, but I practised horseriding because I knew it would be featured a lot,” the 45-year-old says through an interpreter.

Referring to Zo’s work in films such as the 2018 historical epic The Great Battle, Hoyeon adds: “The reason he didn’t need as much training as I did is because he’s well-known in the Korean cinema industry for being good at riding horses.”

Zo In-sung in Hope. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

But he says one scene where he leaps from horseback to a car was a serious challenge.

“I was super motivated to get it done right because I thought I might be the first actor in the world to do a scene like this”, says the actor, who appears in the marital drama Possible Love, which is South Korea’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Oscars and premieres on Netflix on Nov 6.

“And whenever you try to create something new, that requires courage. So all I did was garner a bit of courage for myself.”

Zo In-sung at the premiere for Possible Love at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept 14. PHOTO: REUTERS

Na adds that he thought that moment would take “at least three days of shooting” to get right.

“But it took three hours,” the director says.

“Which means I did a good job,” says Zo, smiling.

Hope is showing in Singapore cinemas.