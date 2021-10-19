Squid Game said to be worth almost $1.2b to Netflix

LOS ANGELES • Netflix estimates that its latest mega hit, Squid Game, will create almost US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) in value for the company, according to figures seen by Bloomberg, underscoring the windfall that one mega hit can generate in the streaming era.

Netflix differs from movie studios and television networks in that it does not generate sales based on specific titles, instead using its catalogue and a steady drumbeat of new releases to entice customers every week.

But the company does have a wealth of data concerning what its customers watch, which it uses to determine the value derived from individual programmes.

Squid Game stands out both for its popularity and its relatively low cost of production.

The South Korean show, about indebted people in a deadly contest for a cash prize, generated US$891.1 million in impact value, a metric the company uses to assess the performance from individual shows.

The show cost just US$21.4 million to produce - about US$2.4 million an episode. Those figures are for the first season and stem from a document that details Netflix's performance metrics for the show.

The document underscores just how successful this one show has been for Netflix, and offers the clearest picture yet as to how the world's most popular online TV network judges the success of its programming.

About 132 million people have watched at least two minutes of Squid Game in the show's first 23 days, smashing the Netflix record set by Bridgerton. The two-minute figure is the one Netflix releases to the public for some shows.

The company said 111 million people started watching the show earlier this month, but that was based on slightly older data.

BLOOMBERG