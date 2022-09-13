Squid Game loses big prize, but still made history with actor and director Emmy wins

SINGAPORE - Squid Game came so close, but was not close enough.

As the momentum built towards the end of the three-hour telecast of this year’s Emmy Awards, the drama series win for the hit South Korean series Squid Game seemed imminent, which would make it the first non-English drama to win in this category.

After all, just minutes before that biggest and final prize was handed out, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk clinched best directing for a drama series and leading man Lee Jung-jae was named best lead actor for a drama series in quick succession.

Even though American satirical black comedy-drama Succession eventually prevented a home run. one cannot deny the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept 12 (Sept 13 morning Singapore time) was a landmark day for Asian television.

Squid Game, which premiered on Netflix in September 2021 and told the dystopian story about cash-strapped contestants risking their lives for wealth, ended up winning a total of six of its 14 nominations.

Lee and Hwang were the first South Koreans to win in their respective categories.

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held a week earlier, Lee Yoo-mi won guest drama actress while the show triumphed in technical categories like Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode and Stunt Performance.

In his acceptance speech for the directing award, Hwang, 51, said: “People keep telling me that I made history. But I don’t think I made history by myself, because it was you who opened up the doors for Squid Game, inviting us here tonight at the Emmys. So I have to say we all made history together.

“And I truly hope Squid Game won’t be the last only non-English series to be here at the Emmys. And I also hope this won’t be my last Emmy either.”

In a backstage interview with American journalist Marc Istook, Hwang remarked “we are still missing something, the best drama”, but added that the team would return with Squid Game’s second season.

“Wait for that,” he teased.