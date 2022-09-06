Squid Game lands early Emmys

LOS ANGELES - South Korean drama Squid Game (2021 to present) landed its first Emmy awards on Sunday, taking home an acting honour and three other trophies in the run-up to next week's battle for television's best drama.

Lee Yoo-mi won the award for guest drama actress at the Creative Arts Emmys for playing Ji-young, a young woman forced to compete in a risky quest for riches after she is freed from prison in the dystopian Netflix series.

The actress accepted the accolade on stage at a theatre in downtown Los Angeles, speaking a few sentences in Korean before yelling in English: "I'm so very happy!"

The other three awards for Squid Game were Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

The Creative Arts Emmys honoured behind-the-scenes artists such as sound engineers, hairstylists and cinematographers, as well as guest actors.

Lead actor and other awards will be handed out at the Primetime Emmy Awards, a televised redcarpet event on Sept 12.

Squid Game will compete for the top drama honour, the first non-English-language series to be nominated for that prize.

Rivals for the award include Netflix's Stranger Things (2016 to present), which earned five Creative Arts awards, including music supervision, for a season that featured Kate Bush's 1985 song, Running Up That Hill. The song's inclusion in the series sent it to the top of music charts.

HBO's media dynasty drama Succession (2018 to present), also in the running for best drama, secured one award on Sunday, for casting.

Meanwhile, Hollywood newcomer Barack Obama was awarded an Emmy for narrating his Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks, the Television Academy announced last Saturday.

The former two-term United States president had already won a pair of Grammy awards - for audio versions of his memoirs, The Audacity Of Hope and Dreams From My Father - so he now needs only an Oscar and a Tony to complete the estimable EGOT.

According to an Entertainment Weekly tracker, only 17 people have achieved an EGOT, including actor-director Mel Brooks, actresses Whoopi Goldberg and Audrey Hepburn and, most recently, singer-actress Jennifer Hudson.

Only one other former US president has received an Emmy - Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 - although his was an honorary award.

After leaving office in 2017, both Mr Obama and his wife Michelle have each written best-selling memoirs and, in addition to their non-profit foundation, established a production company which has inked a major deal with Netflix, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

Their company's first documentary for the streaming service, American Factory, won the Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the film-makers and not the Obamas themselves.

Mr Obama's successor to the presidency, Mr Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality competition show The Apprentice (2004 to 2017), although he was nominated twice.

Other nominees in Mr Obama's narrator category included former National Basketball Association star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War), Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o (Serengeti II) and veteran naturalist David Attenborough (The Mating Game). Mr Obama also received the Nobel Peace Prize after his 2008 presidential election win, for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples".

REUTERS, AFP