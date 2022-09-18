Squid Game director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season

SEOUL - The director of Netflix’s huge hit series Squid Game said on Friday that he was in a dilemma over whether and how to revive dead characters as he prepared for a second season after making history at the Emmys last week.

Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched series after its release last September, creating countless online memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarting sales of green tracksuits.

The nine-episode survival drama offers a fable of deeply unequal capitalist society, with cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money.

Director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk won an Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series, while lead actor Lee Jung-jae was named best actor in drama. Both were the first Asians to win those awards and the first from a non-English series.

Hwang, 51, said he had already devised games to be played in the second season and was writing a script, but was in a dilemma over dead characters such as Ji-young and Sae-byeok.

The new season will be shot next year and released in 2024.

“I want to revive Ji-young, but her best friend Sae-byeok also died, so I’m thinking what to do,” he told a joint news conference in Seoul with the drama’s crew and cast.

“So many characters died, especially beloved ones. I’m sorry I killed them so easily; I didn’t know this was coming.”