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Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon gained international recognition for her role in the first season of Netflix’s Squid Game before expanding her acting career with Alfonso Cuaron’s 2024 series Disclaimer.

The search for the next Bond girl has put South Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon in the spotlight, with Vogue highlighting her as a standout choice for the upcoming 007 film.

The US fashion magazine has ranked Jung fifth on its list of 45 actors it considers good picks for the role, news reports said on Nov 18 .

“From Squid Game to the barnstorming new Korean monster movie Hope, the model-turned-actor has proved her chops and would be a worthy partner in crime for 007 – particularly if the new plot line takes him east,” Vogue wrote in an article published on Nov 15 .

The list also featured Hollywood stars including Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The selections, however, reflect the magazine’s own predictions and are not linked to any official casting decisions by Amazon MGM Studios, which is producing the next Bond film.

Jung gained international recognition for her role in the first season of Netflix’s Squid Game before expanding her acting career with Alfonso Cuaron’s 2024 series Disclaimer.

She also earned praise for her performance in Na Hong-jin’s Hope, which brought her to the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Her inclusion has raised hopes that a South Korean actor could join the long-running Bond franchise for the first time.

Asian actors have previously played Bond girls, most notably Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh, who appeared in the 1997 film Tomorrow Never Dies.

However, no South Korean actress has yet taken on such a role.

Based on Ian Fleming’s spy novels, the James Bond franchise follows a British intelligence agent as he takes on criminals and international threats.

The film series began with Dr. No in 1962 and has become one of cinema’s longest-running franchises.

Daniel Craig stepped down from the lead role after No Time to Die in 2021, leaving the franchise without a new leading actor for five years.

In March 2025, longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson handed over creative control to Amazon MGM Studios, ending decades of oversight by the Broccoli family.

The next instalment, directed by Denis Villeneuve of the Dune films, is expected to hit theatres in 2028.

British actor Robert Pattinson has been cast as the seventh James Bond, following in the footsteps of stars including Craig and Sean Connery.

Pattinson first gained attention in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 before rising to global stardom through the Twilight series.

He later played the title role in the 2022 film The Batman and starred in Bong Joon-ho’s 2025 film Mickey 17. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK