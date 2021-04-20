S'pore singer Kenny Khoo cheated on by secret Taiwanese girlfriend Cai Zi

Taiwan-based Singaporean musician Kenny Khoo, better known as Qiu Fengze, has thanked fans for their concern after it was revealed publicly that his girlfriend of 18 months - Taiwanese singer Cai Zi - had cheated on him.

Khoo, 32, who was in Singapore film That Girl In Pinafore (2013), had been rumoured to be with Cai Zi, 22, whose real name is Shana Xie, after they were spotted together by Mirror Media in December.

Cai Zi was then an artiste under record label Reason Brothers, set up by Khoo and Singaporean music producer Cheong Waii Hoong.

Following the rumours, Khoo denied that the two were dating.

Things took a dramatic turn last Thursday, when Cai Zi's friend, Taiwanese actress Elaine Ho, also known by her nickname Doudou, wrote an explosive post on Instagram - accusing Cai Zi of being the third party in her relationship with singer Dream Ho.

She said both Cai Zi and Dream Ho - who are co-stars on the variety show All Star Sports Day - lied extensively about their relationship and betrayed her trust.

Cai Zi admitted in a teary apology video that she had indeed been seeing Dream Ho, announcing that she would leave All Star Sports Day. Reason Brothers also terminated its contract with her after the news broke.

Yesterday, Cai Zi's former boss Cheong disclosed that Khoo had been with Cai Zi for 18 months and that she had cheated on him, posting a picture of the two posing intimately together as proof.

Cheong wrote in Chinese: "I don't want to say any more. I have seen lie after lie used to conceal the facts, with the girl unwilling to disclose their relationship even though they have been together for 11/2 years.

"Fengze treated her sincerely, but he felt sad when he saw the lies after the incident. I am sorry I can't help writing this post while you are drunk. I really can't stand it any more."

Commenting on the saga yesterday, Khoo thanked everyone for the concern.

"I drank too much last night and Waii Hoong was with me," he told Taiwan's Apple Daily through his agent. "I won't blame him as he has also been under lots of pressure since the incident."

He said he would let the matter rest so that his work would go on as scheduled and hopes to produce more songs.

He is preparing for his concerts on May 8 and June 26, said Apple Daily.

Khoo rose to fame in Taiwan when he began appearing in the long-running Taiwanese variety show 100% Entertainment playing Werewolf - a role-playing party game - in 2019. He is known for songs such as Werewolves, Daylight and Lover.