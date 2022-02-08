S'pore artistes get Covid-19 over Chinese New Year

As Covid-19 infections crept up in Singapore over the Chinese New Year period, celebrities here have not been spared.

Actors Alaric Tay, Mark Lee and Marcus Chin and actress Hayley Woo were among those who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week or so.

On Sunday, Tay said on Instagram that he had tested positive 24 hours earlier, but added that he was fine as he had been fully vaccinated.

"I'm self-isolating… I am going to be watching a lot of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, meWatch, Viu," he wrote.

Woo had come down with Covid-19 just before the festive period.

The 30-year-old shared a video of herself on TikTok and Instagram on Feb 1, the first day of Chinese New Year, with the caption: "When you're tested Covid positive and wanting to cut all the bad luck away for Lunar New Year... Take care, everyone."

Lee, 53, who tested positive on Jan 29, told Shin Min Daily News that he did not have a fever, just a cough and other cold symptoms.

He laughed about eating reunion dinner by himself "in front of the mirror" and added that he had tested negative by last Saturday.

Chin, 68, also tested positive on Jan 29, but exhibited only a mild fever, cough and sore throat.

He self-quarantined and had food delivered for his reunion dinner, before recovering by the third day of Chinese New Year, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The newspaper added that veteran actor Richard Low had also come down with the virus, but recovered before the start of the holiday.

He tested positive on Jan 21, but had a negative test result on Jan 26.

Low, 69, had shot a commercial on Jan 21 with Lee, Patricia Mok and Benz Hui, but cancelled subsequent plans and went to the doctor when he felt unwell.

He said his symptoms were mild, probably due to him receiving a booster vaccine.

Singapore reported 7,639 local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 1,074 patients hospitalised.