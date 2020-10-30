Splitsville for Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski

LOS ANGELES • Barely three months and it is over between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski.

According to Us Weekly, the 56-year-old actor has split with the German model after they were confirmed to be dating in August.

"Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now," according to a source quoted by the magazine.

"They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious."

In late August, Pitt and his 27-year-old new interest were spotted together in France after they arrived at the Le Bourget airport outside of Paris. They were then seen going to his chateau in the south of France.

They reportedly met in November last year after attending rapper Kanye West's concert in Los Angeles.

Poturalski looked to have acknowledged the break-up in her latest update on Instagram, as she wrote: "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..."

Pitt's latest relationship came in the midst of divorce proceedings with actress Angelina Jolie, from whom he split in 2016.

They have three children by birth and three by adoption.

Pitt was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, from 2000 to 2005.

Poturalski has a seven-year-old son with her estranged husband, German restaurateur Roland Mary, 68.