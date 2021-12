Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda credits the acclaimed composer Jonathan Larson, who created the trailblazing Broadway musical Rent, for his own career in musical theatre - which is arguably even more successful than Larson's.

And Miranda got to pay homage to the late Tony winner - whose work tackled issues such as multiculturalism and the Aids epidemic - by directing an adaptation of the latter's semi-autobiographical musical, Tick, Tick... Boom!, now streaming on Netflix.