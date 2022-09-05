Spider-Man: No Way Home tops dismal box office after nine months away

LOS ANGELES - Movie theatres and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad end-of-summer continues at the box office.

Without any major releases on the calendar, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home – yes, a movie that debuted in December of 2021 – managed to return to the No. 1 spot in North America over Labour Day weekend.

Sony re-released the film with 11 minutes of extra footage that proved to be tantalising to some comic book fans, bringing in US$6 million (S$8.4 million) from 3,935 theatres over the weekend.

No Way Home is expected to finish the extended holiday weekend on Monday with US$7.6 million.

Another holdover, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, is trailing ever-so-slightly with US$5.5 million between Friday and Sunday and an estimated US$7 million through Monday.

Since ticket sales are close, the final order could change on Monday.

In any case, the triumph of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick highlights the bleak landscape at the box office, considering both of those films are widely available on home entertainment.

Even in second place, it is a heroic weekend for Top Gun: Maverick, which is playing in 3,113 venues in its 15th weekend of release.

The blockbuster sequel has generated US$700.33 million to date, making it one of six films to ever cross that threshold in North America.

It also puts actor Tom Cruise’s latest tentpole mere pennies away from dethroning Black Panther (2018) and its US$700.42 million total as the fifth-highest grossing release in North American box office history.

With the re-release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now grossed US$812.3 million in North America, strengthening its standing as the third-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history.

Props to Sony for smartly taking advantage of the desolate moviegoing landscape. But it also could have helped for any studio to actually release a movie over the holiday weekend.