Spider-Man: No Way Home tops box office with re-release

LOS ANGELES - Without any major releases on the calendar, Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home - a movie that debuted in December last year - managed to return to the No. 1 spot in North America over Labour Day weekend.

Sony re-released the film with 11 minutes of extra footage that proved to be tantalising to some comic book fans, bringing in US$6 million (S$8.4 million) from 3,935 theatres over the weekend. It is expected to finish the extended holiday weekend on Monday with US$7.6 million.

Another holdover, Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, is trailing ever so slightly with US$5.5 million between Friday and Sunday, and an estimated US$7 million through Monday. Since ticket sales are close, the final order could change on Monday.

In any case, the triumph of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick highlights the bleak landscape at the box office, considering both of those films are widely available on home entertainment.

Even in second place, it is a heroic weekend for Top Gun: Maverick, which is playing in 3,113 venues in its 15th weekend of release.

The blockbuster sequel has generated US$700.33 million to date, making it one of six films to cross that threshold in North America.

It also puts actor Tom Cruise's latest tentpole mere pennies away from dethroning Black Panther (2018) and its US$700.42 million total as the fifth-highest grossing release in North American box-office history.

With the re-release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed US$812.3 million in North America, strengthening its standing as the third-highest grossing movie in domestic box-office history.

Given the domestic box-office wasteland, holdovers Bullet Train, DC League Of Super-Pets and The Invitation rounded out the top five on box-office charts.

Sony's Bullet Train is aiming for third place with US$5.4 million from 3,117 locations, dropping only 10 per cent from previous weekends. For the four-day holiday weekend, it is expected to bring in US$6.8 million.

After five weeks of release, the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train has generated a solid US$86.6 million to date.

There is also a chance that Warner Bros animated DC League Of Super-Pets could take the No. 3 spot.

Based on estimates, the family film added US$5.4 million from 3,115 locations and looks to close the Labour Day holiday weekend with roughly US$6 million.

So far, DC League Of Super-Pets has earned US$80.9 million.

Finally, The Invitation, which topped the box office last weekend, tumbled to fifth place with US$4.7 million from 3,114 cinemas. By Monday, it was expected to earn US$5.7 million, taking ticket sales to US$14.7 million.

