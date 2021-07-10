Spice Girls mark 25 years since Wannabe release

LONDON • The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single Wannabe on Thursday, with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world.

An upbeat and empowering track, Wannabe was released on July 8, 1996, and soared to the top of music charts around the world.

The British group, made up of Mel B, known as Scary Spice; Emma Bunton - Baby Spice; Mel C - Sporty Spice; Victoria Beckham - Posh Spice; and Geri Halliwell (now Horner) - Ginger Spice, went on to sell some 90 million records worldwide.

"Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been," Bunton, 45, wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls' dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"

Horner, 48, posted old photos of the group and described Wannabe as "the song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain".

To mark the occasion, the group have previously announced they would release a limited-edition Wannabe25 EP yesterday, including the original track, the original demo recording, a remix and a demo of previously unreleased ballad Feed Your Love.

They also launched the #IAmASpiceGirl campaign, asking fans to share memories.

REUTERS