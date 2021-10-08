Spice Girl Mel B still bedridden after 5 weeks fighting Covid-19

LONDON • Spice Girl Mel B has revealed that she has been bedridden from Covid-19 for five weeks.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the British singer shared throwback holiday snaps in the Maldives and wrote: "In my head, I'm here."

"Ahhhh, what a beautiful place," she added. "Sunshine, crystal clear sea, being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me.

"But in reality, right now I'm curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of Covid."

The 46-year-old, also known as Scary Spice, included several hashtags, including #covidisnojoke and #itsbeenfiveweeksnow, and the green-faced and sneezing emojis. She also added a heartfelt "Thank god for Netflix".

Early last month, she had hinted that the 2023 Spice Girls reunion tour might include Victoria Beckham.

Also known as Posh Spice, Beckham had declined to join Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell on their last reunion tour in 2019.

On British television network Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, Mel B said: "I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year, but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone's plans. I think we're hopefully on the same page together."