Spears' ex arrested after gatecrashing her wedding

LOS ANGELES • Pop princess Britney Spears' wedding was interrupted on Thursday when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party, American media reported.

Spears, 40, and her partner Sam Asghari, 28, were readying to wed at her luxury pad near Los Angeles when the proceedings were interrupted, reported Variety and other trade media.

Mr Jason Alexander, a childhood friend whom Spears was very briefly married to in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.

He apparently live-streamed his invasion on Instagram, with footage showing him telling a security guard he had been invited.

"Where's Britney?" Mr Alexander could be heard saying.

Later, as he walks into a pink tent festooned with flowers, he identifies himself and says: "So here's the inside scoop, guys, on the bulls*** wedding."

Entertainment website TMZ said a physical confrontation ensued and the police were called.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to investigate reports of someone trespassing and found that Mr Alexander had an outstanding warrant against him from another jurisdiction, so they arrested him, Variety reported.

Agence France-Presse was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Spears' wedding to Asghari, an Iran-born actor and fitness trainer, was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing on specialist publications only hours earlier.

The couple said last month that the surprise pregnancy they had announced only weeks before had ended in a miscarriage.

That news came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship long overseen by Spears' father - an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive intrauterine device removed despite her desire for more children.

Spears has two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband, rapper Kevin Federline.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016, when they co-starred in a music video for her single Slumber Party.

After announcing their engagement late last year, Spears started referring to him as her husband.

At the time she announced she was pregnant, Asghari said in a separate Instagram post that "fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE