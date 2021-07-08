Spears' attorney, manager quit

LOS ANGELES • The court-appointed attorney of Britney Spears in her contentious conservatorship resigned on Tuesday, a day after her long-time manager quit saying the pop star plans to retire and no longer needs his services.

Lawyer Samuel Ingham, who has been representing the singer's interests in the legal arrangement, filed documents in Los Angeles resigning from his position, according to a court filing.

He gave no reasons, but said he would continue in the role until a new lawyer is appointed for her.

In explosive testimony last month, Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles judge a 13-year court-approved conservatorship that has controlled her personal and business affairs was abusive, and said she wanted to take back control of her life, including choosing her own attorney.

She has yet to file the documents needed to start the process of ending the conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Mr Larry Rudolph, who has managed Spears' career for 25 years, said she has been "voicing her intention to officially retire" and that he was stepping down.

"As her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," Mr Rudolph said in the letter, which was sent to Spears' father Jamie and her co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Spears has not performed in public since her last world tour ended in October 2018.

Her testimony last month has thrown the conservatorship into disarray.

Both Mr Spears and Ms Montgomery have denied responsibility for many of the problems she complained about, while Bessemer Trust, the financial company that was chosen last year to help manage her business affairs, has also asked to be removed.

Ms Montgomery said in a statement on Tuesday that Spears has asked her to continue in her role as temporary conservator of the pop star's personal and medical affairs, and that she had agreed.

The next court hearing in the conservatorship is due to take place next week.

REUTERS