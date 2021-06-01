Sparks fly between Pitt, Day at Oscars?

LOS ANGELES • Actor Brad Pitt is rumoured to be interested in singer-actress Andra Day after they were spotted exchanging phone numbers backstage at the Oscars in April.

Day, 36, was nominated for Best Actress for playing the legendary singer in the biopic The United States Vs Billie Holiday (2021), and Pitt, 57, was one of the presenters at the awards.

According to British newspaper The Mirror, which broke the news last Saturday, Day had been on Pitt's radar for a while.

An anonymous source said: "They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swopped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad's pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make."

Pitt, who has been in a custody tussle with actress and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45, since filing for divorce in 2016, was last week granted joint custody of their five younger children.

The Oscar winner was in a short-lived relationship with swimsuit model Nicole Poturalski, but they split in October last year after just a few months of dating.

Day's first studio album Cheers To The Fall was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

She won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Holiday, but lost the Oscar.

She had reportedly caught Pitt's eye at the award shows leading up to the Academy Awards.

Day had gone all in for her role as the gravel-voiced jazz singer, including drinking gin.

She confessed to PBS NewsHour in March: "It's probably one of the most unhealthy things I've done."