Hunt for hidden planets, create a rocket and go kiddy karting: School holiday fun for aspiring space cadets

From adults to kids, there is a little bit of an astronaut in everyone. Who can resist the adventures beckoning in space – the final frontier that still holds countless mysteries and the tantalising prospect of life on other planets.
From Dec 2 to 30, Singapore EXPO will be transformed into Singapore’s largest space-themed festival, Space Fest @ EXPO. Perfectly timed for the school holidays, your little ones (and you) will get the opportunity to put on your explorer’s hat and plumb the depths of space .
Enjoy space-themed activities including workshops that let children create their own planets and learn more about the planets and the solar system.
Adults can also indulge their inner child by taking part in space obstacle courses, space-themed go-kart races and VR games.
Become a Space Cadet at Activity Shuttle 1: The Space Station
Set a course for Activity Shuttle 1 where out-of-this-world activities await. Step into a planetarium and be inspired by the stars before meeting astronaut mascots for a photo opportunity to remember. Aspiring space cadets can then choose from three fun workshops to begin their day.
Ever wonder what the bright azure blue of Neptune looks like with Jupiter’s famous Great Red Spot? You and your kids can make it happen in the Planet Creation workshop, where they will get to create and paint their own planet and turn it into a cool night lamp.
Want your kids to discover more about the solar system? Planet Navigation is a great educational workshop, designed to help them learn about these planets and their order from the Sun.
Finally, Build A Rocket is the perfect place for young hopeful rocket scientists. They can put their own rocket together and personalise it with their favourite colours and then show it off to friends.
Be sure to pick up a space cadet trainee passport for each child when you arrive at Activity Shuttle 1 and get a stamp for completing each activity. Collect at least four stamps to redeem an exclusive Space Fest @ EXPO souvenir.
Fun activities for the whole family at Shuttle Zone 2: The Space Hanger
To get your family’s heart pumping, head over to the Space Hanger for Funtasia, Singapore’s largest indoor inflatable theme park for some fun challenges and obstacles. For those who love a little inter-family competition, zip around on the Kiddy Space Karts circuit by KF1.
To truly immerse yourself in space, check out the Space Xperianz 5D cinema. With seats that turn and rumble in tandem with what is happening on screen, you will experience movies like you have never seen before.
There will also be live screening of matches from the World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Outdoor Atrium for free until Dec 18. All games start at 11pm on match days, but you will not have to worry about watching them on an empty stomach – the Solar Bites food truck will be running all night serving light bites and drinks.
There are also pre-match entertainment such as live musical performances and movie screenings. If you would like to get into some football fun yourself, check out VR Football and put your footballing skills to the test in a series of mini-challenges. A special prize awaits those who get onto the leaderboard.
Visit Space Fest @ Expo
Tickets for Activity Shuttle Zone 1 start at $16 (weekdays) and up to $33 (weekends). All tickets come inclusive of at least one hands-on workshop – Planet Creation, Planet Navigation, or Build A Rocket – in addition to one arcade gameplay and one VR experience.
Space Explorer tickets provide admission for either a single adult or child, and you can enjoy even more attractive bundle discounts with the upgraded Space Cadet ticket, which grants admission for one adult and one child – the perfect pick for families looking for a weekend adventure.
Activity Shuttle Zone 1’s tickets can be purchased online at hapz.com. Tickets for Funtasia can be purchase separately here. All other tickets can be purchase on-site.
For more information about Space Fest @ Expo, including dates and timings of activities, click here.