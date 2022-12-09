Hunt for hidden planets, create a rocket and go kiddy karting: School holiday fun for aspiring space cadets

To get your family’s heart pumping, head over to the Space Hanger for Funtasia, Singapore’s largest indoor inflatable theme park for some fun challenges and obstacles. For those who love a little inter-family competition, zip around on the Kiddy Space Karts circuit by KF1.

To truly immerse yourself in space, check out the Space Xperianz 5D cinema. With seats that turn and rumble in tandem with what is happening on screen, you will experience movies like you have never seen before.

There will also be live screening of matches from the World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Outdoor Atrium for free until Dec 18. All games start at 11pm on match days, but you will not have to worry about watching them on an empty stomach – the Solar Bites food truck will be running all night serving light bites and drinks.

There are also pre-match entertainment such as live musical performances and movie screenings. If you would like to get into some football fun yourself, check out VR Football and put your footballing skills to the test in a series of mini-challenges. A special prize awaits those who get onto the leaderboard.

Visit Space Fest @ Expo

Tickets for Activity Shuttle Zone 1 start at $16 (weekdays) and up to $33 (weekends). All tickets come inclusive of at least one hands-on workshop – Planet Creation, Planet Navigation, or Build A Rocket – in addition to one arcade gameplay and one VR experience.

Space Explorer tickets provide admission for either a single adult or child, and you can enjoy even more attractive bundle discounts with the upgraded Space Cadet ticket, which grants admission for one adult and one child – the perfect pick for families looking for a weekend adventure.

Activity Shuttle Zone 1’s tickets can be purchased online at hapz.com. Tickets for Funtasia can be purchase separately here. All other tickets can be purchase on-site.

For more information about Space Fest @ Expo, including dates and timings of activities, click here.