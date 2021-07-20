Space Jam: A New Legacy beats Black Widow to top North American box office

LOS ANGELES • The Tune Squad ruled over the court and box office charts last weekend.

In an unexpected win, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which sees basketball star LeBron James team up with the animated Looney Tunes crew, dunked on the competition with US$31.6 million (S$43 million) in ticket sales.

The Warner Bros sequel to Space Jam (1996) surpassed forecasts, which projected the film would bring in US$20 million in its first three days of release.

Critics rebuffed Space Jam: A New Legacy - it holds a bleak 31 per cent average on Rotten Tomatoes - but audiences appeared to embrace the movie, awarding it an "A-" CinemaScore.

Space Jam 2 played in 3,965 cinemas in North America, while being available on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers.

The better-than-expected start for Space Jam 2 pushed the previous weekend's champion, Disney and Marvel's Black Widow, to second place on box-office charts.

The superhero adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson, brought in US$26.3 million in its second weekend, representing a huge 67 per cent decline.

So far, Black Widow has generated US$131 million in North America and US$264 million globally.

Despite concerns over the Delta variant and its hybrid release on HBO Max, Space Jam: A New Legacy landed the largest debut for a family film during Covid-19.

Earlier in the pandemic, movies geared towards younger audiences - such as The Croods: A New Age and Tom & Jerry - had been the biggest money-makers.

But summer offerings like The Boss Baby: Family Business, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Spirit Untamed had each fallen flat with family crowds.

Sony's Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions opened in third place with US$8.4 million from 2,815 locations.

Though on a par with industry expectations, its three-day debut marks a steep decline from its predecessor, Escape Room (2019), which debuted to US$18 million and ended its box-office run with US$57 million.

At No. 4, Universal's Fast And Furious sequel F9 pulled in US$7.6 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing its overall domestic tally to US$154 million.

Another Universal title, The Boss Baby: Family Business, rounded out the top five, generating US$4.7 million over the weekend.

In total, the animated sequel to Boss Baby (2017) has made US$44 million in theatres while playing simultaneously on the nascent streaming service Peacock.

REUTERS