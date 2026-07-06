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South Korean rapper Penomeco featured on football legend Ronaldinho’s new album

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South Korean rapper Penomeco (right) is one of the artistes featured on a project album from Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho (left).

PHOTOS: TU MUSICA, EGO GROUP

SEOUL - South Korean rapper Penomeco is one of the artistes featured on a project album from Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho that was released online on July 4, according to Penomeco’s agency Ego Group.

The album celebrates both the 2026 World Cup and the launch of Ronaldinho’s music label, Tu Musica, in spring.

The release boasts a long list of global musicians - 44 artistes from 18 regions - including Jamaican hitmaker Sean Paul, American singer Justin Quiles and British DJ and producer Jonas Blue. Penomeco, 33, is the only K-pop act on the list.

“This album brings together a team of global stars, and for me it is a dream come true, because music has always been part of my life,” Ronaldinho said in a statement.

Penomeco dropped the single My Chick in 2025 and participated in writing songs for South Korean boy band BoyNextDoor’s first studio album, Home, released in June. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.