South Korean director Park Chan-wook receives France’s top cultural honour at Cannes

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Park Chan-wook is currently serving as president of the competition jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, France – Director Park Chan-wook was awarded France’s highest cultural distinction in Cannes, France, on May 17. The 62-year-old became the fourth South Korean to receive the rank of Commandeur in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

French Minister of Culture Catherine Pegard presented the medal to Park during a ceremony held at the Salon des Ambassadeurs inside the Palais des Festivals in Cannes. The film-maker is currently serving as president of the competition jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival and is the first South Korean to do so.

Established by the French Ministry of Culture in 1957, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts worldwide. The order comprises three ranks – Commandeur, Officier and Chevalier – with Commandeur being the highest.

Park joins a small group of South Koreans who have received the honour: the late theatre veteran and former Korea Culture and Arts Foundation president Kim Jeong-ok in 2002, conductor Chung Myung-whun in 2011 and soprano Sumi Jo in May 2025.

South Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young sent a congratulatory message to Park on May 18, calling the honour a moment of pride for the country’s cultural sector.

“This honour firmly demonstrates the global stature of Korean cinema and is an occasion that lifts the pride of our cultural and arts community,” Mr Chae wrote.

He praised Park’s “singular body of work” as a source of inspiration for creators around the world. The minister also asked the film-maker to serve as a bridge for South Korea-France cultural ties as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

Park made his feature debut with The Moon Is... The Sun’s Dream (1992) and went on to direct films such as Oldboy (2003), The Handmaiden (2016) and, most recently, No Other Choice (2025). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK