South Korean defence minister cancels plans for BTS’ J-Hope to host military event

SEOUL – Plans to have J-Hope of K-pop boy band BTS host an international military cooking competition have been axed on the orders of the defence minister.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Minister of National Defence Shin Won-sik confirmed the cancellation of the K-pop idol’s participation.

According to Mr Shin, plans to have the rapper-singer and a TV announcer host the event were initially submitted for his review.

He stated that despite J-Hope’s fame, his military obligations should be the same as any other soldier.

Mr Shin added that he gave orders not to assign extra duties to soldiers who were celebrities before joining the military.

The International Military Cooking Competition, now in its fourth edition, identifies and celebrates culinary talent among the South Korean, American and Singaporean militaries.

J-Hope, who enlisted in April 2023, is serving as an assistant instructor at an army recruit training centre as part of his national service.

Three of the seven members of BTS – Jin, J-Hope and Suga – have started their mandatory military service. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK