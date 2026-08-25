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Wedding bells are ringing for South Korean actor Jang Dong-yoon and actress Kim Seung-yoon, who are getting hitched in October.

The news was announced by Jang’s agency, BH Entertainment , on Aug 25.

The wedding is scheduled to take place in the form of a religious service attended only by their families .

Jang also posted a handwritten letter on Instagram on Aug 25.

“I am writing this today because I have some news I wanted to share with all of you personally,” he wrote in Korean. “This coming October, I will be marrying the person I have been with for a long time. We plan to hold a small wedding ceremony in the presence of both families.”

Jang said he had given considerable thought to the matter before making the decision to get married.

“As we spent lots of time together, we came to know the different sides of each other and understand and cherish each other even more,” he wrote, adding that they have decided to stand by each other’s side and build a happy life together.



Addressing his fans, he said: “You may be surprised by this sudden news, but I would be grateful if you would watch over us with a warm heart. I will continue to strive to show you my best as an actor and to live a more mature life as a person.”

Jang, 34, and Kim, 28, had previously kept their relationship private.

Jang first came to public attention in 2015 when he was commended by the South Korean police for helping to nab an armed robber at a convenience store.

He made his acting debut in web series Game Development Girls (2016) and went on to star in TV series such as School 2017 (2017), The Tale Of Nokdu (2019) and Oasis (2023).

Kim , meanwhile, made her acting debut in The Tale Of Nokdu and also appeared in South Korean films such as In Water (2023) and A Traveler’s Needs (2024).

Jang made his directorial debut in the short film Please Be My Ear (2023) and directed his first feature film, The Yeast, which was released in April. Kim was the leading actress in both films.