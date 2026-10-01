South Korean celebrities’ positive reviews of controversial political thriller spark backlash

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The Assassin(s)’ plot centres on the aftermath of the assassination attempt that resulted in the death of Yuk Young-soo, wife of then President Park Chung-hee.

SEOUL - South Korean A-list actresses Lee Young-ae and Kim Go-eun have faced intense online backlash after praising The Assassin(s), a controversial political thriller recently released in Korean theatres.

The controversy began following a VIP screening on Sept 21, where both actresses left supportive handwritten reviews. Lee called the film “thrilling and deeply moving”, praising director Hur Jin-ho, while Kim noted that the movie made her feel “deeply grateful for the present”.

Their social media accounts were subsequently flooded with negative comments, with critics accusing them of insensitivity regarding historical matters and expressing disappointment over their endorsements.

Helmed by star director Hur – known for Christmas In August – the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before its nationwide theatrical release on Sept 23.

The plot centres on the aftermath of the Aug 15, 1974, assassination attempt that resulted in the death of Yuk Young-soo, wife of then President Park Chung-hee.

Starring Yoo Hae-jin as a detective investigating the case alongside journalists played by Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, the film follows an independent probe into government interference, suggesting potential involvement by figures within Park’s own administration.

The movie’s narrative premise has since drawn sharp condemnation from political figures, including Jang Dong-hyeok, leader of the conservative People Power Party, who accused the production of distorting historical facts.

In response to the mounting backlash, the film’s production team issued a statement on Sept 28 , clarifying that the movie was not intended to rewrite history or present dramatic hypotheses as facts.

The team emphasised that the project is a work of fiction inspired by historical records, created without any specific political agenda, and noted that it does not explicitly name any individual as the mastermind behind the assassination.

Despite the clarification, the political fallout has escalated.

On Sept 29 , former Seoul Metropolitan Council member Lee Jong-bae filed a formal complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency against director Hur and the production team, alleging defamation through the spread of false information and arguing that the film unfairly implies former president Park’s complicity in his wife’s death.

The Assassins(s) will be featured in the 37th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival, which runs from Oct 21 to Nov 1.

Hur and supporting cast members Park Sung-hoon and Shim Eun-kyung will attend the festival’s opening. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK