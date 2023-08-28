South Korean band CNBlue to hold first concert at home in six years in October

South Korean band CNBlue will hold a two-day concert in Seoul in October after a six-year hiatus. PHOTO: MR_KANGGUN/INSTAGRAM
SEOUL – CNBlue are gearing up for their long-awaited return to the stage in October.

The South Korean pop-rock band – comprising vocalist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk and bassist Lee Jung-shin – will hold a two-day concert in Seoul for the first time in six years, reported The Korea Times.

Titled CNBluentity, the concert will be held on Oct 7 and 8 at the Olympic Hall in Songpa district in southern Seoul.

Kang, 32, shared the announcement on Instagram with a “long time no see” post.

The band’s last major performance was their Between Us Asia tour in 2017 before the members went on hiatus for their military enlistments in 2018.

CNBlue made their debut in Tokyo, Japan, in 2009 before holding their first performance in their native country in 2010.

The three members have also branched out into acting.

Kang starred in the hit Netflix drama Celebrity (2023), while Jung, 34, shared the small screen with veteran Korean actor Cha Tae-hyun, 47, in dramedy Brain Works (2023). Lee, 31, had a supporting role in romance comedy Sh**ting Stars (2022).

