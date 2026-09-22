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South Korean actress Park Shin-hye gives birth to second child, a daughter

South Korean actress Park Shin-hye is now a mother of two.

Media outlets Yonhap and The Chosun Daily reported on Sept 22 that the actress had given birth earlier in the day, citing an announcement by her agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment.

“Both mother and baby are in good health, and Park is resting and recovering while being surrounded by the love and care of her family,” the agency was reported as saying.

S.A.L.T. Entertainment confirmed in April that the 36-year-old actress was pregnant, telling the South Korean media then that she was due around autumn 2026.

Park married South Korean actor Choi Tae-joon, 35, in January 2022 after they dated for more than four years. The couple have a four-year-old son.

The family was spotted with K-drama star Bae Yong-joon and his wife, actress Park Soo-jin, at Changi Airport on June 7.

They were later seen vacationing together aboard the Disney Adventure cruise, which is homeported in Singapore for at least five years from 2026.

Park Shin-hye rose to prominence after acting in the popular K-drama Stairway To Heaven (2003), where she played the younger version of South Korean actress Choi Ji-woo’s character.

She later achieved international fame with roles in television series Flower Boys Next Door (2013), The Heirs (2013) and Pinocchio (2014 to 2015).

Park most recently starred in hit workplace comedy Undercover Miss Hong (2026) as a financial investigator who goes undercover at a securities firm to expose corruption.

Choi made his TV debut with Piano (2001) and has acted in other K-dramas such as Exit (2018), So I Married The Anti-Fan (2021) and Iron Family (2024 to 2025), where he played a part-time worker at a laundry shop.