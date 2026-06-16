South Korean actor-singer Park Ji-hoon not worried about hitting pause with military enlistment

Rather than expressing anxiety over pausing his career at its zenith, Park Ji-hoon takes the situation in stride.

SEOUL – The first half of 2026 marked a distinct shift in scale for South Korean actor-singer Park Ji-hoon.

Coming off his performance as the tragic young king Danjong in the historical epic The King’s Warden (2026) — which broke box-office records to become the second-highest-grossing Korean film of all time — the actor has found himself at the center of South Korea’s entertainment landscape.

But rather than cash in on that momentum with another heavy dramatic vehicle, Park made a creative pivot with his follow-up project. In the comedy series The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier (2026), which wrapped up its run on June 16, Park plays an army private assigned to kitchen duty — a far cry from the doomed king whose fate moved audiences to tears just months earlier.

The gamble paid off. According to Nielsen Korea, the series maintained a solid 7 per cent rating nationwide during its run, marking yet another commercial victory on Park’s resume.

Despite his current career high, Park is operating on a tight timeline. The performer, 27, is preparing for his enlistment in the nation’s marine corps. Per Korean conscription guidelines, applicants for the marines must be between 18 and 28 years old within their application year.

Rather than expressing anxiety over pausing his career at its zenith, Park takes the situation in stride.

“I do not really have any worries or feel pressure about it,” Park said during a June 2 interview. “Since it is a duty I have to fulfill anyway, I want to make the most of the experience and enjoy it as much as I can. More than anything, I just hope to complete my service safely and return in good health.”

The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier follows Sung-jae (Park), a low-ranking private who unexpectedly encounters video-game-style interfaces that upgrade his culinary abilities as he completes various tasks. Park leverages his comedic timing as his character navigates these absurd missions, ultimately transforming into a skilled kitchen soldier who wins over cynical senior military officers with his mouthwatering creations.

His abrupt transition from a brutally deposed monarch to a goofy, food-focused soldier raised eyebrows among viewers who were still reeling from his award-winning performance earlier in the year. Yet, Park embraced the whiplash, noting that he felt zero hesitation about diving into the series.

Park Ji-hoon in The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier (2026). PHOTO: HBO MAX

“If anything, I think the show’s biggest strength is its campy style of humor,” Park said.

“This isn’t the kind of drama that demands intense concentration or a serious viewing experience. It is a light, easygoing show that audiences can comfortably enjoy. The storyline isn’t overly dense or complicated, and the characters’ relationships are not tangled up in an intricate web. Viewers can simply relax, follow the story naturally and enjoy it for what it is.”

Ironically, Park confessed that he does not view himself as an inherently funny person in his daily life. That contrast was what drew him to the material, and he found the fresh comedic style of the project irresistible.

Park Ji-hoon (centre) in The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier. PHOTO: HBO MAX

With roughly six months left before the start of his military service next year, the artist is focused on balancing his dual identities as an actor and a musician. Park initially skyrocketed to fame in 2017 as a member of the wildly popular K-pop project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2019 — and, for Park, maintaining a footprint in both industries continues to be a logistical tightrope walk.

“It is not easy to strike the right balance between my work as an actor and as a singer,” he said. “Things do not always go according to plan, after all. That is why this year, I have been thinking a lot about making more time for my fans and valuing every chance I get to connect with them.”

Naturally, the prospect of a Wanna One reunion remains a frequent topic of conversation among his fans. While Park has expressed an enthusiastic willingness to participate, he has also noted that the logistics are incredibly daunting. Since the group disbanded, individual members have forged solo career paths, making scheduling a hurdle. Furthermore, any official project requires navigating a complex web of stakeholders, including media conglomerate CJ ENM and various talent agencies.

Despite the bureaucratic gridlock, Park refuses to rule out a final hurrah for fans.

“I know fans love seeing us together, so I think it might be worth making the extra effort if the opportunity arises,” he said. “I do not know yet whether there will be any future activities, but if something does happen, I would like to give it my best.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK