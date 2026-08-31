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South Korean actor Lee Yong-joo of Princess Hours and Blue Tower fame dies at 44

South Korean actor Lee Yong-joo was known for his roles in the hit drama Princess Hours and the tvN sitcom Blue Tower.

South Korean actor Lee Yong-joo, known for his roles in the hit drama Princess Hours (2006) and the tvN sitcom Blue Tower (2013 to 2014) , has died at 44.

According to South Korean media, he died on Aug 29 from a cardiac arrest.

A close friend announced his death on social media. “My friend Lee Yong-joo passed away suddenly. The sudden news is still hard to believe,” the friend wrote, asking fans and colleagues to remember him on his final journey.

Lee’s death has brought renewed attention to his previously disclosed heart condition.

In 2013, while promoting Blue Tower, he revealed that he had been exempted from mandatory military service after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick.

He said at the time that his mother had been hospitalised with the same condition.

He was diagnosed with the disease after doctors advised members of his family to undergo medical examinations because of its potential hereditary nature.

Lee began his entertainment career as a model before making his acting debut with a minor role in the 2004 film Doma Ahn Jung-geun.

He later appeared in MBC’s Hello, Francesca (2005 to 2006) .

In Princess Hours, Lee played Jang Kyung, a high school friend of Crown Prince Lee Shin, portrayed by Ju Ji-hoon.

He went on to appear in the comedy series Unstoppable Marriage (2007) , the long-running Rude Miss Young-ae franchise (2007 to 2019) , The Women’s Room (2013), Let’s Eat (2013) and My Unfortunate Boyfriend (2015) .

He gained popularity through Blue Tower, where he portrayed a new recruit despite not having served in the military. His lack of military experience became part of the story surrounding his casting.

Lee’s wake was set up at Room 5 of the Bundang Jesaeng Hospital Funeral Hall in Seongnam, Gyeonggi province .

His funeral procession was scheduled on Aug 31 at 6.30am , with the burial to take place at the Seongnam City Funeral Culture Complex. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK