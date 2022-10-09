Sora Ma wins Best Supporting Actress at Asia Contents Awards in Busan

BUSAN – Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma won Best Supporting Actress at the fourth annual Asia Contents Awards in Busan on Saturday, for her role in Mediacorp’s period drama, This Land Is Mine (2021).

The Asia Contents Awards recognises outstanding media content across the region.

In This Land Is Mine, the 38-year-old plays a nightclub hostess. Her other acting credits include Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost (2021) and Hero (2016).

The win put her in good company, alongside Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, who bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Netflix’s smash-hit Korean drama from 2021, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun-bin, who won Best Actress for her titular part in the popular series about a brilliant but awkward lawyer with autism.

On Instagram, Ma has been chronicling her time at the Busan International Film Festival (Biff) that runs until Oct 14.

On Sunday morning, she thanked fans and friends for their congratulatory messages. “(I am) grateful and honoured to be here in Busan to receive this award. Thank you to all the (cast and crew of) This Land Is Mine, this is for all of us who put so much (effort and hard work) into this wonderful project,” she wrote, alongside a gallery which included pictures of her on the red carpet, as well as the award trophy.

She also re-posted a video taken by actor Pierre Png, her co-star in This Land Is Mine, who captured the moment her name was announced during the award ceremony, and shared a wefie she took with popular South Korean actor and heart-throb, Lee Byung-hun.

“Picture of the night,” she wrote in a caption to the latter.

Ma recently held her wedding to her long-time boyfriend in July, after registering the marriage in October 2021.