Soprano legend Sarah Brightman to perform Christmas gig in Singapore in December

SINGAPORE - English singer Sarah Brightman, billed as the world's biggest-selling soprano, will hold a festive concert here on Dec 5 at The Star Theatre.

The international superstar performed her first Christmas tour, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, in the United Stateslast year, warming the hearts of fans and critics alike.

In celebration of her favourite time of year, Brightman, 62, is now taking her A Christmas Symphony Tour internationally to Asia, with stops in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Accompanied by an orchestra and choir, the holiday show will feature her belting out renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favourites and many of her greatest hits.

An artiste pre-sale for the Singapore show will start from 10am on Sept 6 until 11.59pm on Sept 7.

A Live Nation pre-sale will also take place from 10am until 11.59pm on Sept 7. Visit this website for membership sign-ups and pre-sale access.

General public tickets will be available from 10am on Sept 8.

Book It: Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, #04-01

When: Dec 5, 8pm

Admission: From $118 via Ticketmaster (go to Ticketmaster's website or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets