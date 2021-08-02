Songwriter Roy Loi closes music school

Singer-songwriter Roy Loi closed his music school Imagine Music last June due to the pandemic.

Better known as Li Feihui, the self-professed semi-retired musician had penned Mandarin ballads for big names such as Hong Kong singers Jacky Cheung and Andy Lau in the 1990s and had been running the school for eight years.

"I had to renew my lease last June but at that time, the Government didn't allow us to teach yet. It started to ease measures only in August and then, in March, restrictions kicked in again, so it's a good thing I didn't renew my lease," the 56-year-old said in an interview published on entertainment portal 8days.sg last Saturday.

He has been devoting his time to his other business venture, a casual Thai eatery called Siam Village in Sennett Estate, which he opened in 2017 with business partner Kenn Chen. While Mr Chen takes care of the operations, Loi helps out with marketing.

"Chew Chor Meng and Chen Hanwei have tried the food here and they like it. I would bring my celebrity friends here for meals, but it's been difficult in the past 11/2 years because of the pandemic.

"We just arranged to meet, but it was cancelled last minute because of the dine-in ban," Loi added, revealing that business had plunged by 50 to 60 per cent.

He said: "This is a difficult time and a lot of sectors are suffering, not just food and beverage. We don't know how long this pandemic will last, but we just have to try our darnedest to get through it. We have to take a gamble."