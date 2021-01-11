Song Hye-kyo returns to TV in drama by Descendants Of The Sun writer

SEOUL • South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo will return to the small screen in a new drama by screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, the mastermind behind hit dramas such as Descendants Of The Sun (2016) and Goblin (2016 to 2017).

According to production company Hwa & Dam Pictures, the new eight-part drama series, titled The Glory, tells the story of a woman who dreamt of being an architect when she was young but had to quit school due to severe bullying from her classmates.

She later becomes a teacher to take revenge on those who bullied her and those who remained silent at the time.

Director Ahn Gil-ho will head the series in its pre-production. It is set to begin shooting in the latter half of this year. However, the exact schedule has not been finalised.

The Glory marks Song's much-anticipated return to television, her first since her hit tvN drama, Encounter, which wrapped up in 2019.

It is the second time Song, 39, will be working with Kim.

Song previously appeared in Kim's hit military romance Descendants Of The Sun, which also starred Song Joong-ki, 35.

The on-screen couple announced in July 2017 that they would tie the knot on Oct 31 that year after previously denying that they were dating in real life.

They announced their divorce in June 2019.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK