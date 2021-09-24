Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-ho share photos of their dogs on Instagram

SEOUL - It's a dog's life being the pet of a K-drama star.

Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye-jin, 39, often shares snippets of her life with her Maltese pup Kitty on her Instagram account.

In her latest post on Thursday (Sept 23), the adorable dog is seen at the dining table with her in a throwback photo as she asked her 4.8 million followers if they had a good Chuseok holiday, the traditional Korean harvest festival which ended on Wednesday.

Kitty had also gone on a holiday with Son to Jeju in May and they were seen wearing matching outfits on a walk on the island.

Another lucky pooch is Choco, who belongs to actor Lee Min-ho, 34.

The King: Eternal Monarch actor was on a walk with Choco when they were caught in a sudden thunderstorm.

In a series of photos he posted on Thursday on Instagram, the tiny dog is seen tucked into his backpack, safe and dry with just the head poking out, while they waited out the storm.

The star appeared to be very protective of his pet, as he had in the past posted photos of Choco wearing various cute outfits,such as sweaters and even a knitted hood, to stay warm.