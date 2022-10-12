Socialite Paris Hilton goes for full-body scan for breast cancer

LOS ANGELES - Socialite and media personality Paris Hilton has undergone a full-body scan for breast cancer, and opened up about her physical and mental health in the process.

In her Instagram post for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Monday’s World Mental Health Day, the 41-year-old shared photos and clips of her getting the MRI scan, as well as her all-clear results.

“My grandmother passed away from breast cancer and I miss her every single day,” she wrote. “I can’t stress how important it is for my mental health to make sure I’m being proactive and not reactive when it comes to my physical health.”

One of the great-granddaughters of Mr Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, the heiress also encouraged her 20.5 million followers to go for a scan.

In a subsequent series of photos and videos on Instagram and posts on Twitter, she touched on the abuse she had suffered as a teen in a boarding school and its effect on her mental health.

Her parents had sent her to the Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was a rebellious 16-year-old.

In a New York Times article and video on Tuesday, she claimed she and other students were held down and given forced cervical examinations while sleep-deprived and heavily medicated.

She had previously spoken about the controversial facility in her documentary This Is Paris in 2020.

In her latest Instagram post, she doubled down on her call for the school to be closed: “I demand you take action, in good faith, and shut down Provo Canyon School by April 1, 2023 (the first day of National Child Abuse Month). Please help me spread the word.”

She also tweeted: “This was a recurring experience not only for me but for other survivors. I was violated and I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood was stolen from me and it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children.”