Skilfully rendered spy thriller and theme park ride at the wrong setting

THE COURIER (PG13)

112 minutes, opens today

3/5 stars

This spy thriller is formed from one of the more interesting true stories of the Cold War, about a time when Western intelligence roped a business executive into a a dangerous sideline.

British salesman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels frequently to Eastern Europe for business. As this is the early 1960s, he belongs to a small group of Westerners who can meet with Eastern Bloc officials without arousing the suspicion of the Soviet secret police. American and British spy agencies, sensing an opportunity, recruit him as a courier, to pass messages between them and Soviet official Oleg Penkovsky (Georgian actor Merab Ninidze).

Much of the film is skilfully rendered, if repetitive, personal and political context. The relationship between Cumberbatch's amateur spy and Ninidze's Penkovsky, as well as the tensions between the Americans and Russians over the threats of global annihilation, are covered in detail.

There is some spycraft here, but director Dominic Cooke (On Chesil Beach, 2017) puts an emphasis on revealing the humans behind the stoic facades. Wynne grapples with living a double life, hiding his activities from his increasingly suspicious wife Sheila (Jessie Buckley), while Penkovsky tries to keep his family reassured, despite knowing that he is walking on thin ice.

Cumberbatch and Ninidze turn in great performances as the nervous amateur and steely veteran. Ninidze, in particular, can load a worried glance with a page's worth of dialogue about impending doom. Their efforts, however, cannot quite fill the gaps left in their character development, nor correct the story sag that hits the middle section.

THE YEAR OF THE EVERLASTING STORM (NC16)

121 minutes, opens today

3/5 stars

American production and distribution company Neon - the people behind the release of festival favourites such as the biopic I, Tonya (2017), and Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite (2019) - believes in the lemons-into-lemonade rule of life. Last year, responding to the slowdown in film production around the world, it invited seven film-makers to contribute a short film to this collection using stripped-down, Covid-19-safe techniques.

Neon's production notes do not state that creators were asked to address the pandemic, so if the films address that idea - and several of them do - it is because it was a fact of life just before and during production.

Take Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen's work, scripted social drama The Break Away, for example. One of the better works in this set - an opinion, believe it or not, unswayed by patriotism - it is a diary of a young Chinese couple with a toddler during lockdown, expressed in Chen's realist style.

The couple, played by Zhou Dongyu and Zhang Yu, find that the grind of work and childcare, carried out in the confines of their apartment, exacts a mental toll as days turn into weeks. Chen reveals their plight through vignettes, a couple of them shown with surprising frankness. That honesty makes the couple relatable and worthy of sympathy - they represent all of us and if they can make it, maybe we can too.

The rest of the films are a mixed bag, both in style and in quality.

David Lowery (The Green Knight, 2021) turns in Dig Up My Darling, a single-person road movie which aspires to the sublime, but, in a rare miss for the talented American film-maker, stays earthbound.

Celebrated Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi contributes Life, a documentary about his days spent quarantined in the enviously warm embrace of his multi-generation family, with pet iguana Iggy playing a major role. The premise is ridiculously simple - take out your phone and film family members as they chat - but when your family is as expressive and poetic as Panahi's, most of your job is done for you.

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE (PG13)

98 minutes, now showing

2/5 stars

This Marvel sequel, coming in under 100 minutes, should have been an adrenaline rush, but instead feels like a theme park ride at the wrong speed setting - characters have to practically scream their internal motivations because there is no time for showing, only telling.

Following the events of the original movie, investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) has come to a comfortable if fraught living arrangement with the alien Venom, the being that lives in Brock's body in a symbiotic arrangement. Brock feeds Venom, while Venom grants Brock super strength and agility. Imprisoned serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) offers Brock a once-in-a-lifetime interview, but may have a sinister motive for it, one that involves Kasady's incarcerated girlfriend Frances (Naomi Harris). Also known as Shriek, she is a mutant who can emit body-shredding screams.

It is puzzling why producers would rope in stars with the calibre of Hardy, Harris and Harrelson, then to have them mainly perform runs and jumps. But at least they brought in someone qualified to direct a movie that is mainly physical, when it is not taken over by computer graphics. Andy Serkis relies on his expertise playing motion-capture characters such as Gollum from the Hobbit and Lord Of The Rings pictures (2001 to 2014) to helm this work.

Like Brock, this movie is a hybrid, except one entity, the over-caffeinated cartoon known as Venom, strangles the life out of the human story hosting it.

TOKYO REVENGERS (PG13)

121 minutes, opens today, not reviewed

Fantasy and crime action meet in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga of the same name. An aimless young man Takemichi (Takumi Kitamura) meets with sudden death, only to find himself waking up 10 years in the past.

Armed with foreknowledge about brutal murders that will happen to his school friends, he lays plans to change the future.