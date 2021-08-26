Sizzling Thai fare

The thrilling Thai series Girl From Nowhere was a hit when its second season landed on Netflix earlier this year. The anthology series about a mysterious transfer student who exposes the lies of teachers and schoolmates stayed on the top 10 chart of the streaming service for weeks in Singapore, as well as South Korea, Bolivia and Brazil.
While Thai dramas may not enjoy the sweeping popularity of K-dramas in Singapore, there is clearly demand for them. Fans tell The Straits Times five reasons why they cannot stop watching.