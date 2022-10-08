Staying Grounded

Singles, beware the hour of the cat

John Lui
Film Correspondent
The writer's matchmaking journey at Lunch Actually started with him filling a form and being interviewed by senior matchmaker Andrea Tan. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Updated
Published
32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – “And he died alone, at home. They found his body. Eventually.”

Thus ended the cautionary tale of The Man Who Died Single, related to me by senior matchmaker Andrea Tan from matchmaking agency Lunch Actually.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top