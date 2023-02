SINGAPORE – When Mr Nicholas Teo landed a pair of front-row $588 tickets for the upcoming Harry Styles concert at the National Stadium on March 17, with no one to accompany him, the content creator decided to turn it into an opportunity for love.

He went on TikTok and put out an open call, seeking a girl to take to the British pop star’s show, with a Google form link for those interested to sign up for a date with him.