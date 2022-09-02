Singers Wu Ching-feng and Stefanie Sun collaborate on new dance song

The single, Drunkard Ah Q, by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wu Ching-feng and Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun is a dance track which centres on the topic of intoxication. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC TAIWAN
Benson Ang
Updated
Published
21 min ago

After posting a few teaser videos of themselves hamming it up together on social media earlier this week, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wu Ching-feng and Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun released their new musical collaboration on Friday(Sept 2).

The single, Drunkard Ah Q, is a dance track which centres on the topic of intoxication.

Wu wrote both the melody and lyrics, with lines such as: "The alcoholic hides in the details/dozing off".

In a press release, Wu, 40, said: "Because I seldom get drunk, I can only write this state into a song through the creative process, to imagine the picture of drunken eyes seeing the world."

Sun, 44, added she was impressed with the line - "I've said it all" - as it conveys a drunk person's attitude of indifference.

The song's neon-lit music video gives off a psychedelic vibe and includes a laboratory scene, with Sun playing a scientist who prepares a potion, and Wu drinking it. Both stars are dressed in gaudy pink and orange outfits.

Sun, who released her latest song Catch The Light in July, is among the line-up of performers of the upcoming One Love Asia Festival, which takes place at the Bayfront Event Space in October.

More On This Topic
Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Show Lo and more to perform at One Love Asia Festival
Singer Stefanie Sun takes her time to make music

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top