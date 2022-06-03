Singers Eric Chou, Crowd Lu to stage gigs here

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Two more Taiwanese singers, Eric Chou and Crowd Lu, are headed to Singapore for concerts.

Chou, who is known for hits such as How Have You Been? and Let's Not Be Friends Anymore, will hold two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 10 and 11, as part of his Odyssey Journey World Tour.

The name of the tour comes from Greek mythology and signifies that a hero has to go through thousands of trials to become a true hero.

Chou says: "Everyone is trying very hard to be a better person and it is because of you, my dear fans, that my journey continues."

This will be the star's first time performing on a stage open on four sides, for an audience of up to 10,000 each night. He had previously performed a concert in Singapore in 2018, at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo.

Ticket sales for his upcoming gig commences at 10am on June 10.

Lu, whose hit song Your Name Engraved Herein won the Golden Melody Award for Song of the Year last year, will perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 12. Previously, he held a 2019 gig at the Esplanade Theatre. Ticketing information will be announced later.

Other Taiwanese acts playing in Singapore include rock band 831 on June 25 and Weibird Wei on July 22 and 23.

ERIC CHOU ODYSSEY JOURNEY WORLD TOUR IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Sept 10 and 11, 8pm ADMISSION: $128 to $338 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg)

CROWD LU C'MON LIVE CONCERT

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Aug 12 INFO: Ticketing details will be announced later

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 03, 2022, with the headline Singers Eric Chou, Crowd Lu to stage gigs here. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top