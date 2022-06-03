Singers Eric Chou, Crowd Lu to stage gigs here

Two more Taiwanese singers, Eric Chou and Crowd Lu, are headed to Singapore for concerts.

Chou, who is known for hits such as How Have You Been? and Let's Not Be Friends Anymore, will hold two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 10 and 11, as part of his Odyssey Journey World Tour.

The name of the tour comes from Greek mythology and signifies that a hero has to go through thousands of trials to become a true hero.

Chou says: "Everyone is trying very hard to be a better person and it is because of you, my dear fans, that my journey continues."

This will be the star's first time performing on a stage open on four sides, for an audience of up to 10,000 each night. He had previously performed a concert in Singapore in 2018, at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo.

Ticket sales for his upcoming gig commences at 10am on June 10.

Lu, whose hit song Your Name Engraved Herein won the Golden Melody Award for Song of the Year last year, will perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 12. Previously, he held a 2019 gig at the Esplanade Theatre. Ticketing information will be announced later.

Other Taiwanese acts playing in Singapore include rock band 831 on June 25 and Weibird Wei on July 22 and 23.